Springville City will resume its weekly Springville Farmers Markets this July and is now seeking vendors interested in participating.
The markets are held on Monday evenings from July through October from 5 to 9 p.m. (July through September) and 5 to 8 p.m. during October. The 2020 location is the Springville Civic Center Park, 50 S. Main.
All local produce growers are welcome. There is a $25 application fee.
Other fees are as follows:
Farmers: free booth.
Community and nonprofit organizations: free booth.
Young entrepreneurs: free booth.
Food artisan: $15 per day.
Natural homemade products: $15 per day.
On-site food booths: $25 per day.
Arts and crafts: $20 per day.
Service: $20 per day.
Resell: $30 per day. Resell products must be produced in Utah or be a health and wellness product. Resale jewelry, clothes, etc., will not be accepted.
To apply to be a vendor, visit sunsetfarmersmarkets.com/apply-now. For more information, visit sunsetfarmersmarkets.com/vendors. Contact Sunset Farmers Markets with any questions at sunset.farmers.markets@gmail.com.