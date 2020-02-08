The Spanish Fork High School FFA competed at the Area 5 Contests (regionals) recently at Springville High School.
Maddy Nielsen did a great job representing the chapter in the Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event, which recognizes outstanding FFA members in seventh through ninth grades for their ability to present the National FFA Creed from memory and answer three questions related to it.
Jesse Shepherd took home the win in the Prepared Public Speaking event with his speech about conventional versus cage-free chickens. He will move on and compete at the state level in March.
The SFHS FFA chapter won eight Agricultural Proficiency Awards (more than half the winners in the area). These awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills they can apply toward their future careers.
These winners will move on to the state competition in February. They are:
- Russell Mangelson, Agricultural Education, for putting on livestock camps and clinics.
- Lance Jensen, Agricultural Services, for his project with taxidermy.
- Tanner Voorhees, Beef Placement, for working at a feedlot caring for beef animals.
- Tanner Voorhees, Diversified Agriculture, for working with his crops and animal projects including beef, sheep, turkeys, pigs and hay.
- Ellie Ash, Equine Entrepreneurship, for her businesses involving horseback riding lessons, mustang challenges and horse training.
- Jaiden Stewart, Equine Placement, for working for Reams Performance Horses and working at Young Living Percherons.
- Wade Coombs, Nursery Production, for his work at Hansen Plants greenhouses.
- Megan Stewart, Small Animal Production, for her dog-breeding business.
In addition, Star Awards are awarded based on an exceptional overall Supervised Agricultural Experience program and FFA involvement. Congratulations to Tanner Voorhees and Lance Jensen, who are moving forward in their respective categories.