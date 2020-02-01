The Spanish Fork High School Cheerleading Squad won the state championship Saturday, beating out other teams in the 5A class to take the top honor.
The squad’s head coach, Tysha Money, said it was the first time the SFHS cheerleaders have taken first at state competition.
“This group of girls has been my most just all-around talented group of girls,” Money said.
Two weeks prior to the state win, the SFHS squad competed in the region competition – and took second place behind Salem Hills High School.
The SFHS cheerleaders spent the next two weeks making small changes to their routine, adding harder tumbling skills to help increase their potential score.
With these changes mastered, they headed off to the state competition, which was held at Salt Lake Community College.
“We ended up beating Salem,” Money said, adding that SHHS took third place in the state competition and Timpanogos High School took second.
The 22 members of the SFHS Cheerleading Squad are sophomores, juniors and seniors. Money said the team has dealt with several injuries this year, including a leg fracture that required one girl to stop performing with the team.
The squad cheers at two or more sporting events per week and practices two to three times a week in addition to attending competitions.
Despite those demands, nearly all the girls on the squad have a 3.8 GPA or higher, Money said. Many maintain a 4.0.
The SFHS Cheerleading Squad will travel to Anaheim, California, in February to participate in a national competition. In preparation for their trip, the cheerleaders will perform their competition routine during halftime of the SFHS boys varsity basketball game against Payson on Saturday, Feb. 8., in the SFHS main gym. The game starts at 7 p.m.
Members of the SFHS Cheerleading Squad are as follows: Maddy Andersen, Josie Anderson, Kaylee Bishop, Issa Cordon, Khaila Cordon, Julia Daley, Ashley Fry, Brinnley Gordon, Camille Hernandez, Jordyn Kovatch, Ashlyn Little, Bronte Matis, Ryan McCuistion, Kierra Moss, Maisy Reid, Brooklyn Roberts, Shaylee Taylor, Savannah Thomas, Madysen Thornton, Allie Tippets, Aly Trageser and Avery Young.