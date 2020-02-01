Spanish Fork Junior High School has signed up to run a Girls Go CyberStart Club, and all girls in ninth grade are invited to participate.
Girls Go CyberStart is a fun, free online program that will help girls learn skills and explore the techniques that cybersecurity experts use every day.
The school will be running Girls Go CyberStart as an extracurricular program to introduce its students to cybersecurity. Made up of a series of digital challenges, Girls Go CyberStart empowers girls to work together and will give them an important addition to their resume for college applications.
Cybersecurity is a highly sought-after industry full of opportunity. Being able to run a Girls Go CyberStart Club at Spanish Fork Junior will help empower students to become leaders in cybersecurity and help protect the internet.
By taking part in the program, Spanish Fork Junior will also have the chance to win $1,000 in a prize drawing.
For more information about this program, visit girlsgocyberstart.org/. The school’s access code is auctions-network-answers-deals.