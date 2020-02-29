A bill being considered by the Utah State Legislature to decriminalize polygamy passed unanimously through a House committee on Monday and now goes to the full House for consideration.
Senate Bill 102, which is sponsored by Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, would reclassify bigamy as an infraction instead of a third-degree felony, which it is currently classified as under state law. The bill passed through the Senate last Tuesday.
On Monday, Henderson told the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee that the intent of the bill is to empower and protect women and children who live in polygamous communities.
“They (polygamists) are tired of being treated like second-class citizens,” said Henderson. “They feel like Utah has legalized prejudice against them.”
Henderson added that the bill would still take measures to prevent coercive or abusive polygamous relationships.
Bigamy would be classified as a third-degree felony if someone married under false pretenses or coerced someone into marriage. If a bigamy offense was committed alongside a homicide, kidnapping, trafficking or sexual offense, it would be classified as a second-degree felony.
Utah would still have the harshest bigamy laws in the country if S.B. 102 passed, Henderson said.
By criminalizing polygamy, Henderson said the state has made polygamists afraid of law enforcement and hesitant to report abuse or reach out for help.
“Much of the harm that has occurred over the years is a direct result of the fear-driven secrecy and isolation that has given rise to a subculture in which perpetrators have free rein to prey upon vulnerable people,” the Spanish Fork senator said.
Both critics and supporters of the bill spoke during Monday’s committee meeting.
Alina Darger, member of the polygamous Darger family and executive director of Cherish Families, a group that offers support for polygamists, spoke about being a young teenager and not telling her parents about a man who approached her in a car with his pants down.
She said she was scared to tell anyone because she didn’t want to interact with law enforcement.
Shirlee Draper, also with Cherish Families, said she is not a fan of polygamy but understands “there are many functional, happy polygamous families.”
“But abuse that happens in polygamous families is much more insidious because of the powerlessness of the victims in the face of the law,” said Draper. “This body is responsible for that law.”
Private-practice attorney Douglas White spoke against the bill and said reducing polygamy to an infraction would be a “colossal mistake.”
White asked what would happen if the bill didn’t have its intended outcome of empowering women and children.
The answer, he said, is that “nobody leaves polygamy, the social integration does not happen, nobody comes forward to report the crimes within, and polygamy simply gets bigger and bigger and bigger.”
Former Utah County Attorney Jeff Buhman, who is now with the Utah Statewide Association of Prosecutors and Public Attorneys, spoke in favor of the bill and said the state’s current laws on polygamy suppress and oppress people in polygamous communities.
A number of Utah County lawmakers have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill, including Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi; Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo; and Senate Majority Whip Dan Hemmert, R-Orem.