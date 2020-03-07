Spanish Fork emergency responders have reported the following activities as occurring between Feb. 24 and March 1:
Police Department
Warrants
The following were arrested on warrants:
44-year-old Melissa Guercio from Spanish Fork: warrants were for failure to respond to an officer, protective order violation and driving on suspension.
18 year old Jorden Miller from Lehi: warrant was for driving on suspension.
Fire Department
Feb. 24
Fire crews were dispatched to a smoke investigation at a residence. Upon arrival, it was determined the homeowner was having a bonfire in their backyard. They were advised to put the fire out.
Feb. 26
Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at a residence. Upon arrival, it was determined the fire was contained to a pan on the stove. They were able to put the fire out. Fire crews ventilated the home.
Feb. 27
Fire crews were dispatched to a small pile of leaves that was on fire. Upon arrival, they were able to extinguish the fire without any problems.
Feb. 29
Fire crews were dispatched to a controlled burn that was no longer controlled. When fire crews arrived on scene, there were approximately 5 acres that were on fire. The wind had picked up and the fire had spread quickly. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and released the scene back to the property owner to watch for flare-ups.
Total calls
Total calls from Feb. 24 through March 1: Ambulance — 28 calls, 12 patients transported. Fire/Rescue — 10 calls. Police – 483 calls, 26 arrests, 44 offenses.