Spanish Fork emergency responders have reported the following activities as occurring between March 9 and 15:
Fire Department
March 11
Fire crews were dispatched to a grass fire that got out of control while ditch banks were being burned. Upon arrival, they were able to extinguish the fire.
Fire crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the church parking lot. Upon arrival, there were flames coming from the engine area. Fire crews were able to fully extinguish the fire. No one was injured.
March 12
Fire crews were dispatched to the county area on a rubbish fire. Upon arrival, they were able to extinguish the fire before it threatened any structures. Fire crews checked for any hot or smoldering areas and cleared the scene.
March 13
Fire crews were dispatched to a transformer that was smoking and arcing. Upon arrival, it was determined there was no fire. The city power department was contacted to respond. They released the scene to the power company.
March 14
Fire crews were dispatched to a smoke investigation at a residence. Upon arrival, the homeowner advised they could smell smoke in the residence. Fire crews checked the area and located a blower on a furnace that had gone out, causing it to smell. They were advised to shut the furnace off.
Police Department
On March 9 at 7:13 p.m., officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle. A K9 search of the vehicle was done, and the dog indicated there was probable cause to search the vehicle. Drugs were found in a paper bag in the center console. It was found to be heroin.
The driver, 37-year-old Ryan Haycock of Springville, admitted that the drugs belonged to him. He was transported to the Utah County Jail. He was booked on charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without insurance and headlight violation.
Warrants
The following were arrested on warrants:
20-year-old Jacob Petrash from Mapleton: warrants were for criminal mischief and possession of alcohol by a minor.
20-year-old Leland Bryant-Creer from Moroni: warrants were for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without insurance.
22-year-old Kayla Davis from Spanish Fork: warrant was for interference with arresting officer.
Total calls
Total calls from March 9 through 15: Ambulance — 31 calls, 17 patients transported. Fire/Rescue — 18 calls. Police – 433 calls, 24 arrests, 33 offenses.