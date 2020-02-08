It’s a common occurrence for many of us to pull into our driveway and see a package on the porch that’s been dropped off during the day while we were at work or running errands. Most of the time, we’ve been expecting its arrival, noting the tracking information on our phones and getting an alert that our package has been delivered.
But what happens when we know the package has been delivered? We’ve maybe even seen a photo of the package sitting on our porch, snapped by the delivery driver and posted to the emailed receipt, yet we get home to find a bare porch. This is a reality for many residents of Spanish Fork who have been victims of porch piracy.
Some residents have been wary and concerned about this for some time. Many of us have received a text from a distressed neighbor asking us to run over to their front porch and pick up an important package that was delivered.
We don’t mind, as neighbors, picking up a package and holding it for a few hours until they return home. But the anxiety over packages left out on the porch is mounting for Spanish Fork residents — and for good reason.
For members of the Spanish Fork Community News Facebook page, porch piracy is a hot-button topic. Thefts spiked due to December deliveries coming in at higher volumes for the holidays.
With the increase in thefts, there was also a spike in photo and video evidence due to more frequent installations of video doorbell systems. A few of the incidents have resulted in the thief being caught by law enforcement because of the video or photographic evidence. Many residents credit members of community Facebook pages for helping identify the suspect by posting the photos and receiving a tip from a fellow resident.
There are some residents who have suspected their package was stolen after receiving a “delivered” notification and finding no such delivery on their porch. These grateful residents have also credited community and neighborhood Facebook pages for safe package retrieval.
When a delivery driver accidentally delivers a package to the wrong home, sometimes all the way across town, many expectant residents have gone to social media to find their lost items and have found success in asking the community for help.
However, packages from Amazon aren’t the only thing going missing from porches in Spanish Fork. Many residents have reported porch decor or rocking chairs being stolen from their property. Unfortunately, gone are the days when parents might feel safe when their child leaves a bike out on the front step overnight, especially when even wreaths have been reported taken right off the front door.
While porch piracy is not a new concern, many residents are more cautious and are taking more precautions against it than they have been in recent years. Some feel that thieves are becoming more fearless and brazen about stealing packages or items from porches.
One resident mentioned feeling like some of the offenders look for homes to prey upon without obvious doorbell surveillance systems.
Though the holidays are behind us for almost another year, packages will continue to be delivered across Spanish Fork. Many delivery services have implemented delivery safety options like taking a photo of the item on the porch for proof of delivery, leaving options at online checkout for preferred times of delivery and even noting on the receipt whether the delivery was handed to a resident, left on the porch or left in a mailbox.
Some shoppers have opted to have deliveries sent to their place of business or to designated delivery pickup spots.
While frustration at having to worry about porch piracy is valid, there’s comfort in knowing that honest residents are around to help catch or identify suspects of theft, that companies are working towards safer delivery options and that home surveillance options are affordable and reliable.