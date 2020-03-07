In an attempt to better understand which issues are most important to Spanish Fork residents and how the city can improve, Spanish Fork City is conducting a online resident opinion survey.
The survey can be accessed at bit.ly/spanishfork20 and takes about 10 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous. The survey will be open through March 31.
“We look at kind of their overall satisfaction with the direction that Spanish fork is moving,” said Spanish Fork City Public Information Officer Scott Aylett.
The survey asks residents to rank how important a variety of issues are to them such as growth, affordable housing, traffic and having a new library or new city pool.
Other topics covered in the survey include quality of life, neighborhood safety and satisfaction with city services.
In addition to sharing their opinions, Spanish Fork residents can also choose to sign up to be part of future city focus groups.
When examining an issue and gathering residents’ opinions, the city will sometimes put together a focus group to discuss the issue. The city will invite those who sign up to be part of future focus groups.
Those who participate in the survey will also be able to enter a drawing to receive a punch pass for the Spanish Fork Water Park or a round of golf at The Oaks at Spanish Fork golf course.
Aylett said the city plans to continue conducting this type of survey each year and use the results to track its progress.