The sun was yet to make an appearance at 5 a.m. on Jan. 29 as 27 members of the Spanish Fork Youth City Council gathered in “best dress” outside city hall.
The group was prepared to drive to Salt Lake City where its members would participate in Local Officials Day at the Utah State Capitol.
The youth council is made up of ninth- through 12th-graders from Spanish Fork schools. Every June, students submit applications to join the council.
Leadership for the council comes from the youth: a mayor and mayor pro tempore are selected. Throughout the year, the Spanish Fork Youth City Council meets once a month and has a monthly service activity.
To increase their knowledge of government, youth council members annually participate in the Local Officials Day.
“I hope to gain more of an appreciation for what the Legislature does for Utah,” said Isaac Smith, a junior at Maple Mountain High School and mayor pro tempore of the youth council, prior to leaving for the event. “Going to legislation day provides exposure like no other for that to happen.”
The event took place at the state capitol and the Salt Palace Convention Center. Local Officials Day is presented by the Utah League of Cities and Towns.
The league, which was organized 1907, serves all of Utah’s cities and towns. Its website states that the “ULCT is a nonpartisan, inter-local government cooperative working to strengthen the quality of municipal government and administration of Utah’s cities and towns.”
In an effort to fulfill its purpose, the ULCT annually invites youth city councils from all over the state to participate in a mock legislative experience.
The youth councils could choose to attend workshops addressing the following topics: an issues forum, lobbying for action, creating an inclusive council experience, using data to look at the future, learning how to resolve conflicts, learning about state and federal internship opportunities and learning about the importance of arts and culture.
They could also participate in a scavenger hunt in the capitol building.
The Spanish Fork Youth City Council members participated in a workshop that encouraged looking at Utah’s suffrage movement to help create inclusive councils. They also enjoyed a tour of the state capitol and getting an inside look at the government process.
They met local officials such as Senator Deidre Henderson and Representative Mike McKell.
“It’s a great bonding experience for the participants, and building unity within a council is one of the most important things,” Smith said.
In order to increase the bonding opportunities, the day included instruction in the arts. The youth council enjoyed a performance of “Every Brilliant Thing” by the Utah Shakespeare Festival.
The day at the capitol ended with a fine dining experience. Notables present were the ULCT President Mike Mendenhall, a member of the Spanish Fork City Council; Utah Speaker of the House Brad Wilson; Senate President Stuart Adams; ULCT Executive Director Cameron Diehl; and Silicon Slopes Executive Director Clint Betts.
Mendenhall directed a discussion where members of the youth councils could ask questions and receive answers from the legislators.
The Spanish Fork Youth City Council members enjoyed their day at the capitol and learning more about the legislative process.
“My favorite part was meeting different people such as our Senate and our House of Representatives and learning what they do,” said
Hadley Hebdon, a sophomore at Spanish Fork High School and a member of the youth council. “I love learning how many jobs there are and who does them.”