Eighty-five children from throughout southern Utah County will fill the stage when Spanish Fork Youtheatre presents “The Hobbit” beginning this Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m.
The performances will continue on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 6 and 7, at 7 p.m. A matinee performance will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m
All performances will be presented in the auditorium at Spanish Fork High School, 99 N. 300 West, Spanish Fork. Tickets are $3 and may be purchased at the door.
“The Hobbit” is based on the beloved book by J.R.R. Tolkien. It tells the story of Bilbo Baggins, who enjoys a peaceful and pastoral life that is interrupted by a surprise visit from the wizard Gandalf and 13 dwarves.
The group of visitors is embarking on a journey to recover a lost treasure that is guarded by the dragon, Smaug, at the Lonely Mountain. Gandalf has decided, much to Bilbo’s chagrin, that the hobbit will make an excellent addition to the team.
On the journey, Bilbo and the dwarves encounter all sorts of villains and obstacles including trolls, goblins, spiders, elves and, of course, Gollum.
Filling the lead parts in the cast of “The Hobbit” are the following: Derek Bundy as Bilbo Baggins, Nathan Hansen as Frodo and Elijah Lewis as Gandalf. Playing the dwarves are: Parker Fillmore as Thorin, Katie Warren as Dwalin, Alex Butler as Balin, Lily Seidel as Kili, Brinley Hupp as Fili, Joseph Hansen as Dori, Hailey Gubler as Nori, Samuel Woidka as Ori, Christian Petersen as Oin, Maiah Crandall as Gloin, Hansen Johns as Bifur, David Halverson as Bofur and Ethan Holden as Bombur.
The Spanish Fork Youtheatre’s next production will be Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” Performances will be presented March 24 through 28.