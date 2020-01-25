The items most desired for a new Spanish Fork city library include more parking, a drive-up book drop, interactive spaces and more study areas, according to the results of a survey conducted near the end of last year.
The survey’s results are now available on the Spanish Fork Library’s website accessible at spanishfork.org.
Members of the public were invited to attend a public workshop hosted by Spanish Fork City on Nov. 13, 2019, where a survey was available asking for their opinions on the potential design and amenities of a new library.
The survey was later posted online to receive additional comments.
The city conducted the survey in anticipation of building a new library on property just south of the city building, which is located at 40 S. Main. The city has purchased the property; a church is currently located there.
The current city library, located at 49 S. Main, is about 12,000 square feet and has limited space for programs and no parking lot.
According to the survey results, most of those responding go to the current library to access the collection (including books, reference materials, audio recordings and videos) as well as participate in children’s programs.
There was interest expressed in having a dedicated teen area and outdoor play areas. Little support was shown for including a cafe/lounge in a new library.
Only 5% of the survey’s respondents said they do not use the library; typically, they visit the library weekly.
When asked what kind of atmosphere or aesthetic they would like to have in a new library, respondents used words like warm, comfortable, bright, inviting, open and natural.
Spanish Fork City Manager Seth Perrins said the November meeting and the survey were very successful, attracting responses from a good representation of different ages in the community.
“It really helps us to know what should we be focusing on,” Perrins said.
The survey results will be taken into account as the city moves forward into a design phase for the new building. It is estimated construction could begin as early as spring of 2021. The final cost of the library is not yet known.
The city’s funding plan for the library includes utilizing a sales tax revenue bond issue, which does not need approval through an election.
Spanish Fork City Council approved a small property tax increase in the city’s 2020 fiscal year amounting to about 95 cents per month on the average Spanish Fork home (valued at $295,200) to provide funds to pay for the new library.
Additional small property tax increases are planned during the next two years, which will be used to pay off the bond issue.
The new library will also house some city offices, meaning the city can also use some utility revenue to help pay for it.