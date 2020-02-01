The Fellas Chop Shop, a barbershop that specializes in men’s haircuts, straight razor shaves and beard care, was named Business of the Year on Jan. 23 by the Spanish Fork Salem Area Chamber of Commerce.
The award was presented along with other special recognitions during the chamber’s 2020 Awards Gala held in the Event Center at The Oaks at Spanish Fork golf course.
Kari Malkovich, past-chairwoman on the 2020 Chamber Executive Board, presented the award to Mersadies Reber, owner of The Fellas Chop Shop. Malkovich said Reber and her business provide a great deal of community service including discounted services to emergency responders and free haircuts to veterans on Veterans Day.
The barbershop opened in March of 2018 and is located at 740 N. Main in Spanish Fork.
Other awards presented by the chamber during the evening were as follows:
Business Education Partnership Award: KMA Architects
KMA Architects has designed schools for Nebo School District including plans that have been able to be reused, saving the district money.
Legislative Action Award: Rex Facer
Rex Facer served as vice chairman of a committee created to help Utah County examine whether or not it should change its form of government. He has also taken over leadership of Venture Crew 1532, a Boy Scouts of America troop sponsored by the chamber of commerce.
Salem City Mayor’s Award: Marte and Marci McKee
The McKees serve as advisors of the Salem Youth Council, whose members are involved in service projects within the city.
Spanish Fork City Mayor’s Award: Dave Oyler
Dave Oyler retired in 2016 after working for Spanish Fork City for 41 years, including time as the city manager. His work aided projects such as the Spanish Fork Community Network, the Sports Park and the current rodeo arena.
Business Person of the Year: Aaron Stern
Aaron and his wife Sarah own several businesses in Spanish Fork. He also serves as host of the SF 17 program “Chamber Today,” which showcases local businesses and organizations.
Community Action Award: American Legion Post 68
American Legion Post 68 annually brings local fifth-graders together for the Freedom Walk where they meet veterans and learn about their experiences. They also place hundreds of flags at the cemetery on Memorial Day and provide military honors at many funerals each year.
Chamber Excellence Award: Necole Hammond
Necole Hammond works for SERVPRO of Provo, is a member of the chamber of commerce board. She has been a strong supporter of the chamber and its activities. Hammond has also been instrumental in building up the social media presence of the chamber.