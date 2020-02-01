Tickets are now available for the 2020 Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo, which is planned for July 20-24.
The Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo is held every July and has been a Fiesta Days tradition for nearly 80 years.
The rodeo action will begin on July 20 with the Fiesta Days Xtreme Bulls event. This will be the second year the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour has come to the Spanish Fork rodeo arena. The tour showcases the PRCA’s top bull riders. Only bull riding is featured at this event.
On July 21-24, the rodeo continues with cowboys and cowgirls competing in classic rodeo events including bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding.
The Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo has had 57 consecutive sellouts, so it’s advised that those interested in attending purchase their tickets early. Rodeo tickets are available at sfcitytix.com.