On Feb. 20, Congressman John R. Curtis visited the Turning Point group of Maple Mountain High School. This event was arranged and moderated by Turning Point President Chloe Chandler and Vice President Kimball Call. Their advisor is Matt Pugh. Curtis fielded many well-thought-out questions ranging from the recent impeachment proceedings to how much it costs to run for Congress, how to pass a law and "what a day in the life" of a congressman looks like. Nebo School District Board of Education member Scott Card was able to greet Curtis. He said, "I watched our fabulous students interact with him. It was a well-planned and a very insightful event. I later spoke with Corey Norman, Congressman Curtis' chief of staff, who reported that Congressman Curtis really enjoyed his time with the MMHS students and loved being with them."