The following events will be offered at the Spanish Fork Library,
Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Book Explorers, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.: For ages 2 to 5. Explore the world through engaging stories, dancing, music and a variety of other fun activities.
- Music and Movement, 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: For all ages. Clap your hands, stop your feet and wiggle along to the beat. This high-energy class will sharpen up important motor skills through dancing, singing and other musical activities.
- After-School Fun, 4 to 5 p.m.: For ages 7 to 12. Build with blocks, play board games, engage in secret agent activities or make other discoveries.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Mom & Me Magical Moments Book Club, 10:30 to 11 a.m.: For adults and children ages 5 and under. This book club is designed to inspire, entice and make reading fun for both parents and children. Includes activities, stories, discussion, playtime for the children and social time for the adults.
Thursday, Feb. 20
- Music and Movement, 1 to 1:30 p.m.: For all ages. Clap your hands, stop your feet and wiggle along to the beat. This high-energy class will sharpen up important motor skills through dancing, singing and other musical activities.
- Coding Class, 5 to 5:30 p.m .: For ages 8 to 18. Coding fun for beginners to experts.
Friday, Feb. 21
- Fun Friday Activities, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Held every Friday through April. Offers a variety of different activities including scavenger hunts, crafts and more. Children who complete an activity will receive a small reward, and those who check out at least five books will have their name put in a monthly drawing.