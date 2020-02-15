Vendors are currently being invited to be part of the Home and Fun Expo scheduled on Friday, April 17, from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The expo, which will center on lifestyle, entertainment and recreation, will be held at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main.
The event will provide vendors a chance to meet face to face with new customers and old friends as well as introduce their products and services to thousands of people.
The Home and Fun Expo is being sponsored by the Daily Herald, Spanish Fork Community Network and the Spanish Fork Salem Area Chamber of Commerce.
{div}For more information, contact Ron Payne at 801-372-3300 or payner9@icloud.comor Sylvia Andersen at 801-599-6664 or sylvia.untimateevents@gmail.com.