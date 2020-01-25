Today, a publication that was part of Spanish Fork for more than 100 years is again becoming part of the community.
This is the first issue of the new Spanish Fork Press newspaper. Its publisher is the Daily Herald newspaper in Provo along with that publication’s parent company, Ogden Newspapers.
Founded in 1890, Ogden Newspapers currently operates more than 100 daily and weekly newspapers stretching across the nation from New York to Hawaii. In Utah, Ogden Newspapers also owns the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and The Pyramid, a weekly newspaper based in Mount Pleasant.
“Weeklies are a significant part of our business, and we are thrilled to begin offering this paper in the Spanish Fork area,” said Scott Blonde, publisher of the Daily Herald. “Spanish Fork is a vibrant, growing city, and we invite everyone to join with us in creating a publication where residents can read the news of their neighbors and feel more connected to the community.”
Christi Conover Babbitt has been hired to serve as editor of the Spanish Fork Press. Babbitt grew up in southern Utah County and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Utah State University.
She has decades of experience in community journalism including writing for and serving as an editor for the Springville Herald, Spanish Fork Press and Nebo Reporter weekly newspapers.
“My parents owned the Springville Herald while I was growing up, so I have seen the importance of local papers from a very young age,” Babbitt said. “There’s a lot of national and state news available online, but it’s difficult and time-consuming to digitally track down all the news in a community. We hope this newspaper will serve as a gathering point for local news specifically of interest to Spanish Fork residents.”
The Spanish Fork Press will be delivered each Saturday to approximately 50% of homes in the city as a free publication. There will be no subscriptions; free copies, however, will be available to pick up at various locations to be announced in a future edition of the paper.
The Press invites the public to submit story ideas, press releases and photos for publication in the paper. Items must be received by noon on the Tuesday before the Saturday when the article will run.
Residents are also invited to submit announcements about events such as weddings, church mission calls and milestone birthdays, which will run with a photo for a small fee.
Letters to the editor are welcome but must include the writer’s name, address and phone number. Anonymous letters will not be published.
To submit a press release, story idea, event announcement or letter to the editor, contact Christi Babbitt at 801-344-2544 or sfeditorial@heraldextra.com.
Obituaries may be published by contacting Carlie Peterson at 801-344-2533 or dhobitphoto@heraldextra.com.
To purchase an ad in the Spanish Fork Press, contact Tracie Hartman at 801-592-3136 or thartman@heraldextra.com.