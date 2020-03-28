For local high school students, school closures due to the COVID-19 virus have brought new and unique challenges, disappointments and concern.
Technology is helping them stay connected, however, and there are positive aspects to the4 situation.
“I think this is a really amazing time for everyone to just slow down and check in on everyone. Check in on yourself,” said Bethany Wilson, a senior at Spanish Fork High School.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert had announced March 13 that beginning Monday, March 16, Utah K-12 schools would be dismissed for two weeks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Schoolwork would continue through online and other means.
Last Monday, however, Herbert announced schools would remain closed through May 1, although online and distance learning would continue where possible.
When Drake Murdoch, a junior at Maple Mountain High School, heard schools would be closed for another month, his first thought was how hard it was getting through just the first week.
“It felt like an eternity,” he said, “so hearing that I have to do that for four more weeks, it’s really concerning and disappointing.”
Murdoch is a member of MMHS’s track and field team where he throws the shot put and discus and does sprinting. His afternoon practices this spring have been canceled.
“It really, really sucks because I was pretty excited to improve and I really was trying to get better at shot and disc,” he said. “I’m pretty good at it, and I was really hoping to try and break the school records for shot put and stuff. But I don’t really get to do that if I don’t get to go out and throw.”
It isn’t only spring sports that have been affected. Murdoch is also on the MMHS football team, and with school canceled, he and his teammates are unable to attend their weight class at school.
“We get emails about workouts to do, but they’re not as good as the workouts at school,” he said.
Chalk Talks held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in the spring – where football team members talk about plays and how to respond to different scenarios – have been canceled. Murdoch said he’s worried about the team being adequately prepared for the fall season.
Aryanna Sasser, a junior at Spanish Fork High, said her siblings still have jobs to go to, but her position busing tables at a local restaurant has been suspended for the time being. Without school or work, she said she’s been lonely.
A tuba player in the SFHS band, Sasser said marching band rehearsals haven’t started back up yet but concert band events have been canceled. She was able to bring her instrument and music home from school, but finding time to practice tuba with parents who work at home has been challenging.
“It rumbles the house,” she said.
Novalee Oliver, a freshman at American Leadership Academy, a charter school in Spanish Fork, is serving in student government and planned to run for the sophomore class president position, but elections are on hold.
“I also do debate, and we had just like a few more tournaments for the rest of the year, and now we won’t be able to do that,” she said.
ALA students were planning to host a regional dance May 9 raising money for a suicide prevention charity, but she’s unsure now if that event will happen.
“I think that some students are honestly afraid of what’s going to happen,” Oliver said, “and I think other students are trying to find out what should they do for classes. I know that a lot of students are struggling with their classes now because of the online stuff.”
Brook Ober, a sophomore at ALA, said she likes the independence of being able to do her schoolwork on her own schedule and learn at her own pace.
“I’m also recognizing I miss a teacher being able to teach me,” she said, adding that she spent two hours the day before trying to figure out how to get her calculator to perform a certain task, something she could easily have gotten help with in a classroom.
Wilson, who is involved in drama at SFHS, said the school recently began preparing for a production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a show that has now been put on hold.
“It’s just been kind of crazy. You think about how the whole world is going through this at the same time,” Wilson said. “We’ve never experienced anything like this, anyone that I know, in our lifetime.”
Technology, however, is helping people stay connected, both educationally and socially. Wilson said her entire drama department recently met together through an online meeting, and friends are checking on each other’s well-being through social media and texting.
“It’s really cool. Everybody’s reaching out to each other,” Wilson said.
“Right now, a lot of us are checking in on each other,” Sasser said. “I feel like a lot of us are feeling that loneliness, but we know that we’re still able to check in on each other.”
Oliver said she believes a lot of students are trying to find the bright side of their situation and bring positive results out of negative circumstances. One day, she walked into a store with her mother where shelves were empty, and her mother talked to her about how her grandparents emigrated from Cuba to the United States.
“That was kind of like a history lesson for me,” Oliver said, adding that Cubans still struggle to obtain the items they need. “I thought that that was just a great lesson that my mom brought up, and it really made me realize how fortunate we really are.”
“This is kind of like shaking people up, like, what do I like? Who am I? I think there’s a lot of self-discovery going on,” Ober said. “I think it’s good for us to take this time and to try and figure out what we are without all the labels the school gives us.”
And while the joke is frequently made that it would be great not to have to go to school, Murdoch said everyone is now saying the opposite.
“I would definitely much rather be at school right now. I would give anything to be back at school,” he said.