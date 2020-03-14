Local youth between the ages of 8 and 17 can now register to experience their first ride in an airplane free of charge as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program.
Airports nationwide are participating in the program; the Young Eagles Rally planned at the Spanish Fork Airport will be held on Saturday, May 23. The airport is located at 2050 N. 300 West, Spanish Fork.
Launched in 1992, the Young Eagles program has dedicated more than 25 years to giving youth their first free ride in an airplane. It’s the only program of its kind; its sole mission is to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation.
Today, more than 2 million young people have enjoyed a free introductory flight through the Young Eagles program. These flights are made possible through the generosity of EAA member volunteers.
The flight experience will go as follows:
1. On the ground: The pilot will explain what will happen during the flight. This may include talking about the airplane, reviewing an aeronautical chart (or map) and completing a careful “walk-around” preflight inspection of the airplane.
2. Just before takeoff: The pilot will explain the interior of the airplane, including the operation of the aircraft door, safety belts and instrument panel.
3. In the air: The flight will last between 15 and 20 minutes. And, if the youth wants to, the pilot may let him or her take the controls.
4. Back on the ground: There will be more time to ask questions about the flight. The pilot will be happy to tell the youth more about flying and his or her particular airplane.
Local youth can register to take a Young Eagles flight on May 23 at the Spanish Fork Airport by visiting youngeaglesday.org. Those registering will have a variety of time slots to choose from.
The Spanish Fork Young Eagles event is being conducted by EAA Chapter 23, the Salt Lake Chapter of EAA. Chapter 23 has flown more than 10,500 youth locally.