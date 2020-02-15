The Diamond Fork Riding Club and the Fiesta Days Rodeo Committee will present the 2020 Fiesta Days Rodeo Queen Clinic on Saturday, March 7.
The clinic is designed to assist girls and young women interested in competing in the upcoming DFRC Winter Series Lil Buckaroo Rodeo Queen Contest on March 24 and the Fiesta Days Rodeo Queen Contest on April 18.
The rodeo queen clinic will be held in the Ponderosa building at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main, Spanish Fork. Check-in for girls ages 14 and older will be from 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. Check-in for girls ages 13 and younger will be held at 11:45 a.m.
There is a $10 fee for the clinic; lunch will be served. Those interested in attending should send an RSVP and any questions through the Fiesta Days Rodeo Queen Clinic Facebook page.
Special guests at the queen clinic will be Miss Rodeo Utah 2020 Kassadee Jo Jones, Miss Wilderness Circuit 2020 Bradie Jill Jones and Miss Utah Dexonna Talbot.
Topics to be addressed include brain power, horsemanship from a judge’s perspective, how to be the best ambassador inside and outside of the rodeo arena, modeling and subject mastery.
The DFRC Winter Series Lil Buckaroo Rodeo Queen Contest will be held Tuesday, March 24, for girls 15 years old and younger. Check in will be at 5 p.m. in the small (Heritage) indoor arena at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds with the competition beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Participants will be judged on horsemanship, flag run, appearance, personality and an interview.
Competitors must be 15 years old or younger by March 24, 2020, and live within a 60-mile radius of Spanish Fork City. The winner will represent the 2020-2021 Winter Series Lil Buckaroo Rodeo during the 2020 Fiesta Days celebration as well as in parades and grand entries during the 2020 rodeo season.
An application to compete in the Winter Series Lil Buckaroo Rodeo Queen Contest may be downloaded at diamondforkridingclub.com.