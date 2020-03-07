Jill Holt, a teacher at Canyon Elementary School in Spanish Fork, recently received the Crystal Apple Award. The Crystal Apple Award is given to teachers who show devotion to students and outstanding performance in the classroom and is awarded through nomination by the school’s faculty.
Holt attended Utah State University and Brigham Young University-Hawaii and graduated from BYU. She has taught various grade levels at several different elementary schools for 32 years including kindergarten, second and third grade. She currently teaches second grade.
“My first year of teaching, my thinking was this – I wanted to give my students the best positive experience I could,” Holt said. “So, whenever they remembered their third grade, it would bring back good memories and good feelings about the year, teacher, classmates, themselves – and that learning is fun!”
Thirty years later, Holt’s thinking is still the same, but she has incorporated – through a year-long baseball theme – the idea that “we win and lose as a team” (a person’s behavior affects the whole class) and each player (student) needs to perform at their personal best.
“I love working with wonderful, caring colleagues, and each new year enriches my life by getting to know and be part of the many amazing students and their families’ lives,” Holt said.