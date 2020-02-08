Fifth-grade students from Canyon Elementary School in Spanish Fork recently had the opportunity to attend JA BizTown in Salt Lake City. The JA BizTown program combines in-class learning with a day-long visit to a simulated town. Before going to BizTown, the students were taught lessons about how to run a business. Students were able to write checks, operate banks, manage restaurants and vote for mayor. Addi Gwilliam was mayor for the day. The program gives the students a practical application for what they learned in the classroom.