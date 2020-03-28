Adena Campbell is currently a teacher at Spanish Fork High School and has taught English, creative writing and psychology classes. She obtained her degree from Brigham Young University.
Campbell is an amazing teacher who cares deeply about her students. She is always available to help them, and many students look to her for guidance and appreciate her genuine concern for their welfare in addition to their academic progress.
She understands her content and has developed her teaching craft beyond most educators.
Campbell said she went into teaching as a profession in order to share her love of language with students. Additionally, it was a career that allowed her to be home when her children were home, which was important to her.
Her favorite aspect of teaching is the many diverse and meaningful interactions she has with students every day.
“I love helping them to see their own potential and to believe in themselves and in their abilities to succeed,” she said.