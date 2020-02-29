Tiffany Taylor, a sixth-grade teacher at Spanish Oaks Elementary School in Spanish Fork, is an exceptional teacher and loves to teach. It evident in the way she plans lessons and activities and by the way she explains concepts to her students.
Taylor has a way of simplifying hard concepts, especially in math, so her students understand them. She applies her lessons to real-life situations to show her students why what she is teaching is important for them to learn.
Taylor has a special way of making each child in her class feel like they are seen, heard and loved. She instills confidence in her students by acknowledging them in their hard work and efforts.
In addition, Taylor is kind, encouraging, funny, personable and happy. She brings light into her classroom and holds her class to high standards and expectations. She not only provides her students with an education but also teaches them how to be better people.
Taylor cares about each and every one of her students. She is constantly talking about her class in a way similar to when a parent talks about the accomplishments of his or her own children.
“I feel that I have two main areas that define my teaching philosophy,” Taylor said. “The first, and most important to me, is that I strongly feel that each child needs an advocate. I have witnessed amazing things from my students when they know and trust that they have someone there to support them and be in ‘their corner’ during times of frustration, struggle or hardship.
“I make sure they know that mistakes are part of our learning experiences and that these mistakes provide some of the best educational opportunities for them to receive, both in a classroom environment and out.
“The second philosophy is that I feel that it is my responsibility to stay relevant in an ever-changing teaching world. It is important to me to find ways to grow and adapt to new teaching methods and curriculum needs. I actively learn more each year from these changes and am grateful for the opportunity to reflect, change and collaborate for the better.”