Each year, Diamond Fork Junior High School participates in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser to raise funds to sponsor a “Wish Kid.” This year, the school is raising money for Remington, the grandson of DFJHS teacher Dennis Olsen.
Remington was diagnosed with a brain tumor last August and has since undergone surgery to remove the tumor. He is also undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy and bone marrow transplants.
Remington loves animals, and, as a result, his wish is to travel to San Diego and visit the San Diego Zoo and Sea World.
Various fundraising events will be held at the school during the next few weeks. Local residents and businesses are also invited to contribute to the cause.
Those who wish to contribute may make their donation at the DFJHS front office, 50 N. 900 East, Spanish Fork.