Forbes Media and Statista Inc. have announced that Nebo School District has been named to the inaugural Forbes 2019 list of America’s Best-in-State Employers for 2019.
Nebo Assistant Superintendent Scott Wilson said, “It is an honor to be spotlighted in such a way. All the credit goes to all the wonderful employees of Nebo School District. That is what this honor is about. Everyone working together is why Nebo School District is a great district.”
Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations.
The employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.
The surveys were administered in a series of anonymous online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state-by-state basis. The score represents the attractiveness of the employer in a given U.S. state.