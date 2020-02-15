On Feb. 6, Brockbank Elementary School in Spanish Fork celebrated its 60th birthday. Several special visitors were on hand that day to help the school celebrate.
A luncheon was served with faculty and staff and then an assembly held to honor Brockbank’s principals.
In 60 years, Brockbank Elementary has only had five principals: Tim Moran was principal from 1959-1983, Ronald Bills was principal from 1983-1996, Dennis Tuckett was principal from 1996-2005 and Alison Hansen was principal from 2005-2015.
Larraine Nelson, the school’s current principal, has been serving in her position since 2015.
Four of the five former principals were represented at the celebration Feb. 6: Bills, Tuckett, Hansen and Nelson. Bliss Moran attended representing Tim Moran.
When asked what advice the principals have for the students that attend Brockbank today, all the principals had the same answer. The students were told to work hard, do their school work, listen to their teachers and be a good friend – in order to have lots of friends, they needed to be a good friend themselves.