SheTech Explorer Day, a hands-on tech conference for high school girls in ninth through 12th grade, will be held Wednesday, April 15, at the Mountain America Exposition Center, 9575 State, Sandy.
This day-long event will include hands-on workshops in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The ultimate goal is to expose girls to technology in a fun atmosphere as well as let them meet STEM role models and learn more about opportunities in these fields.
Girls who attend will have access to internships, receive a SheTech certificate and become part of a community helping girls have opportunities in STEM.
Registration is now open for SheTech Explorer Day. The best workshops fill up quickly, so those interested should register soon. There is no cost and lunch is provided.
Find out about the day’s workshops and register online at shetechexplorer.com/register/.
SheTech is interactive and allows students to explore things such as robotics, computer programming, digital media, health and microbiology. A businesswoman will provide the keynote address while students enjoy a catered lunch.
In the afternoon, SheTech will present a challenge where students will participate in a design activity in teams. Finally, awards and giveaways will round out the day.