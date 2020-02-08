Boys in Spanish Fork who are currently in their junior year of high school are invited to apply to attend the American Legion’s Boys State, a summer youth camp designed to develop leadership and promote civic responsibility.
This year’s Utah Boys State will be held June 8-12 at Weber State University in Ogden.
Created in 1935 to combat the rise of radicalized youth groups in other countries, Boys State instills in youth a deeper appreciation of how government works as well as the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.
Attendees will have the chance to:
• Launch campaigns and run for office.
• Draft and debate legislation.
• Actively participate in all phases of creating and running a working government.
• Make friends with students from other parts of the state.
• Earn three university credit hours in Political Science 2920 (transferrable to other state-funded institutions).
• Elect student senators to represent the state at Boys Nation in Washington, D.C.
Boys State is available to young men who have completed their junior year of high school and receive a recommendation from school officials. Applicants must also interview with local American Legion officials.
Costs are generally paid by a sponsoring American Legion post, local business or another community-based organization.
Those interested in applying to attend the Utah Boys State may contact their school counselor or call Bob Beagley of American Legion Spanish Fork Post 68 at 801-360-1981. For more information about Boys State, visit weber.edu/utahboysstate.