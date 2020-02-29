Nebo School District will host a parent night on Monday, March 16, to present information about the free Code to Success Summer Program, which will be held June 15 through July 23.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Nebo’s Advanced Learning Center, 161 E. 400 North, Salem. If possible, parents should register their students for the program before the meeting at CTSutah.com.
The six-week Code to Success program will teach students computer coding and give them hands-on experience. It will be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Advanced Learning Center.
The program is for students in eighth through 12th grade.
During the first through third weeks, students will learn (or refresh themselves) on the basics of coding. This section contains an introduction to HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Students will also take a personality test to discover their pathway in coding that best suits their strengths – project management, front-end development, back-end development and software engineering, to name a few.
During the fourth through sixth weeks, students will build upon these coding foundations. They will get hands-on experience with REACT and advanced JavaScript concepts, including a REACT portfolio application. They will also get help from mentors who will guide them through solving different problems.
On the final day, students will meet with professionals, higher education representatives and fellow code students from around the state as well as receive their certifications.