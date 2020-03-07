On Feb. 19-20, local students demonstrated their scientific knowledge by sharing their projects at the Nebo School District STEM Fair. Students from 25 schools in the district competed and amazed the judges.
Twenty-eight projects from the Junior/Senior Division and 100 projects from the Elementary Division will advance to the Central Utah Science and Engineering Fair at Brigham Young University.
Local winners were as follows:
Junior/Senior Division
Best in Show
First Place — Animal and Plant Sciences — Jesse Shepherd, Spanish Fork Junior High School
Second Place — Earth and Environmental Science — Blaine Bartholomew, Spanish Fork Junior High School
Physics/Astronomy/Mathematics — Emmalyse Beecher, Spanish Fork Junior High School
Physics/Astronomy/Mathematics — Jaxson Marsigli, Spanish Fork Junior High School
Elementary Division
Best in Show
Engineering — James Sayre, East Meadows Elementary School
Consumer and Product Testing — Connor Hamilton and Alex Butler, East Meadows Elementary School
Life Science — Annie Jensen, East Meadows Elementary School
Consumer and Product Testing — Grace Hall, Bailey Smith, East Meadows Elementary School
Engineering — Wade Parker, Riverview Elementary School
Engineering — Blake Palmer, Sierra Bonita Elementary School