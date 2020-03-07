Science Fair Winner Jesse Shepherd
Jesse Shepherd, a student at Spanish Fork Junior High School, took first place in the Animal and Plant Sciences category at the Nebo School District STEM Fair.

 Photo courtesy of Nebo School District

On Feb. 19-20, local students demonstrated their scientific knowledge by sharing their projects at the Nebo School District STEM Fair. Students from 25 schools in the district competed and amazed the judges.

Twenty-eight projects from the Junior/Senior Division and 100 projects from the Elementary Division will advance to the Central Utah Science and Engineering Fair at Brigham Young University.

Local winners were as follows:

Junior/Senior Division

Best in Show

First Place — Animal and Plant Sciences — Jesse Shepherd, Spanish Fork Junior High School

Second Place — Earth and Environmental Science — Blaine Bartholomew, Spanish Fork Junior High School

Physics/Astronomy/Mathematics — Emmalyse Beecher, Spanish Fork Junior High School

Physics/Astronomy/Mathematics — Jaxson Marsigli, Spanish Fork Junior High School

Elementary Division

Best in Show

Engineering — James Sayre, East Meadows Elementary School

Consumer and Product Testing — Connor Hamilton and Alex Butler, East Meadows Elementary School

Life Science — Annie Jensen, East Meadows Elementary School

Consumer and Product Testing — Grace Hall, Bailey Smith, East Meadows Elementary School

Engineering — Wade Parker, Riverview Elementary School

Engineering — Blake Palmer, Sierra Bonita Elementary School