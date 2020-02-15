Educator Mattie Stevenson graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2013 and then attended Utah Valley University, graduating in 2016.
She now teaches fourth grade at Larsen Elementary School in Spanish Fork where she is thought highly of by her colleagues.
Becca Wilson, another fourth-grade teacher at Larsen Elementary, said Stevenson is an extraordinary teacher who is constantly researching new ideas to implement in her classroom.
“She is always willing to share her ideas and help each of us become better trained, more qualified teachers,” Wilson said. “She is always willing to help, professionally or personally, and takes matters to heart when it comes to her friends.”
Stevenson has a talent for questioning and challenging her students, causing them to dive deeper into their thinking process. She also loves her students unconditionally with her reach extending far beyond the classroom.
“She recently emailed the new teacher of one of her former students to ask how he was doing and lend some advice,” Wilson said. “She included his quirks, but also his talents, and the things she found to motivate him. She wants each of her students to know their worth and abilities.
Larsen fourth-grade teacher Katie Howard said Stevenson is always willing to share ideas, lend a hand and sacrifice for others’ benefit. She has a special gift as a teacher and is dedicated to helping her students succeed in school and in life.
“Mattie’s ability to plan and organize in her classroom is always inspiring,” Howard said. “But on top of that, she has a genuine love and concern for her students. Not only does she care tremendously about teaching them what they need to learn but she makes her classroom a calm, safe haven for her kids.”
Stevenson also enjoys bringing her love for yoga into the classroom and knows movement is important to help her students think and learn.