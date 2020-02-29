Salem City has a new logo created by students at Nebo School District’s Advanced Learning Center.
Located in Salem, the ALC provides a wide variety of courses to high school students for college credit, career readiness and industry certification. These courses include aviation, computer programming and repair, digital media, audio engineering, video production, medical science, criminal justice, building construction, engineering, robotics, manufacturing and teacher education.
The courses are open for district students in 10th through 12th grade to attend while they are still involved at their own high school.
Students in one of the newer programs at the ALC – the Center for Advanced Professional Studies – worked on the Salem City logo design project for several months. Their designs were then submitted to Salem Mayor Kurt Christensen, the Salem City Council and city employees for approval.
The students’ work was overseen by ALC CAPS Digital Media Instructor Preston Powell.
Through the CAPS program, students have unique opportunities to be immersed in a professional culture and engage with local community partners to solve real-world problems using industry tools.