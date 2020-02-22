The Nebo School District Board of Education honored the students named Sterling Scholars in the district’s high schools during the board’s Feb. 12 meeting.
The Deseret News and KSL Broadcast Group developed the Sterling Scholar program to focus attention on outstanding high school seniors in order to recognize them publicly as well as award cash scholarships and tuition waivers from participating institutions.
A potential Sterling Scholar presents an all-encompassing portfolio of their work in a specific category and is interviewed by judges in that category’s field. Sterling Scholars are recognized at the high school, semi-final and finals levels.
Nebo district’s Sterling Scholars and the category they have excelled in are as follows:
Spanish Fork
High School
Dallin Pepper, Business & Marketing; Breanna Snider, Computer Technology; Lauren Ethington, Dance; Kierra Oyler, English; Emily Monroe, Family & Consumer Science; Ryan Whitaker, Instrumental Music; Bryce Marshall, Mathematics; Max Colton, Science; Katelyn Beckstead, Skilled & Technical Science Ed.; Kate Bennett, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; McKenzie Gladding, Visual Arts; Mallory Bingham, Vocal Performance; and Bradley Dixon, World Languages.
Maple Mountain
High School
Eldon Van Orman, Business & Marketing; Miguel Mendoza, Computer Technology; Sadie Barney, Dance; Kathryn Mulligan, English; Isabel Hirst, Family & Consumer Science; Mia Bateman, Instrumental Music; Trevor Larsen, Mathematics; Bryson Evans, Science; Breanna Harding, Skilled & Technical Science Ed.; Brooklyn Murray, Social Science; Cassidy Christensen, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Michael Funk, Visual Arts; Daniel Graham, Vocal Performance; and Abby Garrett, World Languages.
Payson High School
David Charles, Business & Marketing; Carter Behrend, Computer Technology; Trevan Stevenson, Dance; Hailey Wilkinson, English; Wilkinson, Family & Consumer Science; Madison Drager, Instrumental Music; Merica Rowley, Mathematics; McKennah Watson, Science; Savannah Higley, Skilled & Technical Science Ed.; Caleb Morgan, Social Science; Adriana Birchett, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Myra Vincint, Visual Arts; Devyn Olson, Vocal Performance; and Kirienn Marrott, World Languages.
Salem Hills
High School
Zach Hunter, Business & Marketing; Computer Technology, Emily Burch; Briana Bartholomew, Dance; Claire Wride, English; Audrey Millet, Family & Consumer Science; Adam Marsden, Instrumental Music; Bryn Riley, Mathematics; Zane Zobell, Science; Kristina Rhodes; Skilled & Technical Science Ed.; Sydney Ward, Social Science; Analiese Eddington, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Bree Jensen, Visual Arts; Avery Peterson, Vocal Performance; and Shaylee Berger, World Languages.
Springville
High School
Andrew Watson, Computer Technology; Paige Jensen, Dance; Kimberly Baker, English; Grace Sentz, Family & Consumer Science; Rebekah Holladay, Instrumental Music; Timothy Harlow, Mathematics; Zachary DeRosia, Science; Maxwell Davis, Skilled & Technical Science Ed.; Sekaquaptewa Groves, Social Science; Benson Bird, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Emily Clisbee, Visual Arts; Isabella Hixson, Vocal Performance; and Bailey Murray, World Languages.