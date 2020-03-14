Nebo School District’s Fine Arts Specialist Julie Christofferson was recently inducted into the Utah Music Educators Association’s Hall of Fame.
Christofferson spent 30 years working in the Jordan School District before beginning her 14-year tenure at Nebo School District. She began teaching music in the summer of 1976 and helped build the Jordan High School music program, which had only 13 students involved in any type of instrumental music when she started. Jordan High later boasted the first AP Music Class in the Salt Lake Valley.
Christofferson left Jordan High to open West Jordan High School in 1981. During that time, she served as band vice president with UMEA. In 1991, she moved to Bingham High School, and in 1998, she moved to the new Jordan High School, this time as an assistant principal.
In 1999, she moved to the Jordan District Office as the district’s fine arts and healthy lifestyles consultant. In 2006, Christofferson retired from Jordan District and began working at Nebo School District supporting arts education as the K-12 fine arts specialist.
Nebo was looking for ways to provide arts for all children district wide.
With much planning by committees and administration, the Growing Arts in Nebo Schools program was born. It currently features nine experienced Beverly Taylor Sorenson instructional coaching specialists that assist district elementary classroom teachers integrate all curriculum using music, art, dance and drama. Hundreds of arts-integrated and infused lessons are now being taught in Nebo elementary classrooms by their regular teachers.
During those combined administrative years, Christofferson served as the Jordan district liaison for the 2002 Olympics. She also served on the National Federation of High Schools’ Music Committee during 2005-08 as Section 7 representative (Utah, Arizona, Nevada, California and Hawaii) and served on the Utah High School Activities Association Music Committee for several years.
Additionally, she has been involved in writing numerous grants for physical education and fine arts involving well over $1 million dollars for schools in Jordan and Nebo districts.
She's created or been a part of numerous staff development activities presented in various workshops, conferences and other events both in and out of state.
Christofferson has kept musically active during these "non-teaching" years as an adjudicator, clinician and guest conductor. She stayed involved with UMEA as advocacy chair, then as president. In addition, she published several original compositions and arrangements for brass quintet and quartet as well as a CD (“Pastoral Sketches”) and a mini CD (“The Spirit of Christmas”) and continues to enjoy arranging and composing music.
“While being a member and observing UMEA progress over a 44-year span, I've seen amazing organizational growth and learned much about being a music educator from mentors and peers,” Christofferson said. “To have become a part of it and served in a wide variety of capacities, it has been artistically and professionally nourishing.”
A trumpet player, Christofferson has performed with many groups over the years, including the Salt Lake Symphony, Gabriel (a trumpet ensemble), the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Top Brass Quintet and others. She's subbed with the Utah Premier Brass, the Utah Symphony and many other groups.
She also has enjoyed conducting numerous church choirs, the West Jordan City Band, and the Jordan Symphony Orchestra. She currently enjoys conducting duties with the Nebo Youth Philharmonic, Murray Symphony and Cityjazz Big Band.