Kali Brown, who has served as principal of Spanish Oaks Elementary School for the past seven years, has been appointed principal of Barnett Elementary School in Payson by the Nebo School District Board of Education.
Brown graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary and early childhood education from Utah Valley University as well as a master’s degree in education administration from Southern Utah University. She has an Educational Technology Endorsement from Utah Valley University and English as a Second Language Endorsement from Southern Utah University.
In addition to working as principal of Spanish Oaks Elementary, Brown has served as the facilitator and intern coach at Santaquin Elementary School and taught second grade and transitional kindergarten at Sage Creek and Art City elementary schools.
Brown received the Utah PTA Outstanding School Administrator Award from the Utah PTA Region 10 in 2016. She was awarded the Nebo School District PEAK Award in 2013 and the Teacher of Tomorrow Award from Utah Valley University in 2006.
A colleague said, “Kali persistently reflects on how to improve not only her ability to lead but how to help teachers and paraprofessionals advance their skills in reaching the needs of all students. Her passion for learning and teaching is evident in everything she does. She leads the school in community involvement with constant communication through the school website, social media and School Community Council.”
Ryan Murray named principal
of Spanish Oaks Elementary
The Nebo School District Board of Education has appointed Ryan Murray as principal of Spanish Oaks Elementary School in Spanish Fork.
Murray earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Phoenix.
Murray has served as principal of Orchard Hills Elementary School in Santaquin for the past eight years. He taught at Rees and Brockbank elementary schools as well as at Springville High School. Murray was honored as Teacher of the Year for Brockbank Elementary by the PTA.
Murray’s motto for the last eight years has been that life is all about making mistakes and learning from them.
“I believe there is a freedom that comes from not being held back because of past mistakes. True growth comes when we overcome the hurdles placed before us,” Murray said. “The opportunity to work daily with the children of Nebo School District and all those that play a role in their lives is the greatest part of the job of being a principal. I am so thankful for all of the mentors that have helped me become a better leader and person. … I want to share my appreciation and love to the students, parents and staff of Orchard Hills. These have truly been some of the greatest years of my life. I am excited for this next part of my life and the opportunity I have to become part of the Spanish Oaks Elementary family.”
Everett Kelepolo is new
coordinator of School Services
Everett Kelepolo was recently appointed by the Nebo School District Board of Education as coordinator of School Services for Nebo School District.
Kelepolo earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Southern Utah University and his master’s degree in education in leadership administration from Brigham Young University. He also earned a doctorate in education from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Kelepolo has served as the principal of Springville High School for the past five years. He served as the district’s coordinator of athletics and community school and as coordinator of Student Services for four years. He started his administration career at Springville Junior High School as assistant principal and then principal.
Kelepolo’s honors include being named a finalist for High School Principal of the Year in 2020 and Junior High Principal of the Year in 2007, both by the Utah Association of Secondary School Principals.
He received the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Distinguished Service Award in 2017, the Nebo PEAK Award in 2016, the Sportsmanship of the Year Award by the Wasatch Front Football Officials Association, the Most Respected Teacher Award by Spanish Fork High’s student body, and the Total Citizen of the Year Award by the Spanish Fork Chamber of Commerce.
A colleague said, “Everett has worked in administration for 19 years. In all of that time, he has never declined any assignment that is asked of him. He has a sense of humor, good work ethic and an optimistic attitude. Everett has a talent for making all types of situations more comfortable and enjoyable. He truly cares and makes everyone around him feel welcome, whether they are an adult or a child. Wherever Everett has worked, he has left a legacy of hard work, kindness and caring for others.”
Kelepolo has also served on the IHC Governing Board and on the Spanish Fork City Council for eight years and has held various coaching positions.
Troy Bohling to become Nebo’s
coordinator of Human Resources
The Nebo School District Board of Education has appointed Troy Bohling as the district’s coordinator of Human Resources.
Bohling earned his bachelor’s degree in social studies education from Western State College and his master’s degree in education leadership from Brigham Young University. He has served as the coordinator of School Services for Nebo School District during the past eight years.
He also served as an assistant principal at Salem Hills High School for four years, Spanish Fork High School for three years and Springville High School for four years. He previously taught math, geography and world history.
Some of Bohling’s awards include the National Honor Society Award at Spanish Fork High, an Honorary Chapter FFA Degree at both Spanish Fork High and Springville High, Friend of the Band Award at Springville High, and Nebo District’s Teacher of the Year in 1999 representing Springville High.
A colleague said, “Troy Bohling is a man of great integrity and dedication. He is one of the hardest-working people. Troy is an advocate for students, and he has changed many lives for the better.”
Robert Fleming named new
principal of Springville High
The Nebo School District Board of Education has appointed Robert Fleming as principal of Springville High School for Nebo School District.
Fleming received his bachelor’s degree in history and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Brigham Young University. He has served as the district’s Human Resources coordinator for the past three years.
He also served as principal of Salem Junior High School for three years and principal of Spanish Fork Junior High School for five years as well as assistant principal and dean of students at Payson Junior High School. He taught history, geography and physical education.
A colleague said, “Robert is professional, always handling situations with integrity and respect. He works well with others and seeks to understand the situation before deciding how to handle the situation. Robert is vision-oriented, knowing that a school’s success lies within building a positive academic and social culture – one that is equitable, collaborative, and dedicated to excellence.”
“I have loved every assignment I have had in Nebo School District and have been blessed to have worked with so many great people,” Fleming said. “I am excited to become a Red Devil and get to know the students, faculty and parents of Springville.”
Shea Bradshaw to serve as
principal of Maple Mountain High
Shea Bradshaw has been appointed as principal of Maple Mountain High School by the Nebo School District Board of Education.
Bradshaw received his bachelor’s degree in music education from Weber State University and his master’s degree in music education from Brigham Young University. He received his Administrative License from Southern Utah University.
Bradshaw has served as assistant principal at Maple Mountain High for the past three years and worked as dean of students at Salem Hills High School for one year. He taught choir at Spanish Fork High School for eight years and taught choir at Box Elder Middle School for 10 years.
Bradshaw received the National Honor Society Teacher of the Year award in 2009 at Spanish Fork High and Teacher of the Year in 2006 from Box Elder Middle School.
“I have been blessed to be surrounded by many great people who have seen in me qualities that, at times, I could not see in myself,” Bradshaw said. “I will be forever grateful for patient teachers, amazing students and great mentors in education, especially my Nebo colleagues and friends.
Shea is an active member of the Utah music community as an adjudicator, clinician and singer.
Terry Krieger-James to join
MMHS as assistant principal
The Nebo School District Board of Education has appointed Terry Krieger-James as assistant principal of Maple Mountain High School.
Krieger-James earned her bachelor’s degree in English education from Brigham Young University and her master’s degree in education administration from Southern Utah University.
Krieger-James has served as assistant principal at Salem Junior High School for the past two years and as dean of students for one year. She taught Honors English and AP Language and Literature at Maple Mountain High for five years and Salem Hills High School for four years.
Krieger-James taught English for more than four years at Spanish Fork Intermediate and at Diamond Fork Middle. She served as debate coach, newspaper advisor and department chair.
“I truly loved the 22 years that I spent as a teacher working in the classroom with Nebo School District students, parents, teachers and administrators. I appreciate the invigorating new challenge the school board has given me over the last few years to move into the world of administration,” Krieger-James said. “I believe that one of the most important roles that teachers and administrators share is the role of learning alongside students. As a teacher and as an administrator, every day is different with the chance to learn something new. I still get excited when each school year begins, and there is no better career than a career in education.”
Assistant principal named
for new Valley View Middle
The Nebo School District Board of Education has appointed Lori Cunningham as assistant principal of the new Valley View Middle School scheduled to open this fall in Salem.
Cunningham earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature and her master’s degree in educational leadership from Brigham Young University and her master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Phoenix.
She has served as the dean of students at Salem Hills High School for the past three years. She taught Language Arts, Journalism, Yearbook, AP Language and Composition, Honors English and Creative Writing at Springville Junior High School for five years, Springville High School for two years and Maple Mountain High School for six years.
Cunningham received the BYU Department of Educational Leadership and Foundations School Leadership Award in 2017 and the Excellence in Teaching Award in 2005 from Springville Junior High.
“I benefited from teachers who cared enough about me to learn more about me and then gear the learning experience to my needs,” Cunningham said. “An educator’s responsibility is to have the highest regard and expectations for all students no matter their circumstances or individual pace. Students should be able to sense high expectations, acceptance, rigor and regard in their daily encounters with their teachers. I have an intense belief in the power of education in the lives of students.”
Holly Henderson leaving MMHS
for position at Payson High
Holly Henderson has been appointed by the Nebo School District Board of Education as assistant principal at Payson High School.
Henderson earned her bachelor’s degree in English education and her master’s degree in educational leadership from Brigham Young University. She has served as the dean of students at Maple Mountain High School for the past two years.
She taught English, Creative Writing and Chinese at Mapleton Junior High School for six years. She was recognized as Teacher of the Year for Mapleton Junior High.
“Educators get to work with the most thoughtful minds and hopeful hearts of our community – what a gift to learn from students every day,” Henderson said. “My mom is the most influential teacher in my life – an example of resilience and growth.”
Michael Harrison to become
District’s business administrator
With Nebo School District Business Administrator Tracy Olsen retiring in June, the Nebo School District Board of Education has appointed Michael Harrison as the district’s new business administrator.
Harrison graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting as well as his master’s degree in accountancy from Utah State University. He has been a Certified Public Accountant since 2001.
Harrison has served as Nebo’s assistant business administrator for 18 years and is an integral part of the external and internal financial and budget reports in Nebo School District.
“I feel a special connection to Nebo School District as it has been my home for my entire lifetime. I attended Rees Elementary, Brockbank Elementary, Spanish Fork Intermediate, Spanish Fork Junior High, and graduated from Spanish Fork High School,” Harrison said. “My wife, siblings, parents, in-laws, grandparents, and two of my three children are also graduates of Spanish Fork High School, with my youngest child set to graduate next May. My family and I love our community and love Nebo School District. I’ve found good people at every school I’ve been involved with as a student, parent and employee. I learned early on that the Nebo district’s strength lies in its people and leaders who are in a constant effort to achieve excellence while focusing on students.”
RaShel Shepherd to lead Nebo’s
Secondary Education department
With Nebo School District Director of Secondary Education Ann Anderson retiring in June, the Nebo School District Board of Education has appointed RaShel Shepherd as the director of Secondary Education for the district.
Shepherd graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education and earned a master’s degree in educational counseling from the University of Phoenix. She earned her doctoral degree in educational leadership from BYU.
Shepherd has served as the principal of Payson High School during the past three years. She also served as principal of Mapleton Junior High School for five years, as assistant principal of Maple Mountain High School for three years and principal of Spanish Oaks Elementary School for eight years.
She started her teaching career in mathematics at Spanish Fork Junior High School, teaching there for one year and then at Spanish Fork High School for four years. Shepherd then became a counselor for Brockbank, Barnett and Park View elementary schools as well as Springville High School.
Shepherd was honored with the Secondary Crystal Owl Award in 2019. She was recognized by the Utah Association of Elementary School Principals as Instructional Leader of the Year in 2007. In 1999, Springville’s PTA awarded her its Counselor of the Year award. Students at Spanish Fork High selected Shepherd as the Teacher of the Year in 1994.
“I have so much gratitude for every student, teacher, administrator and mentor that I have had the privilege to work with,” Shepherd said. “Their influence has brought so much joy and fulfillment to my life. I am passionate about education and the positive difference it makes in all of our lives. Education provides us with the power to change the world.”
Shepherd has coached city recreation programs and been involved in city clean-ups, 4-H and high school rodeo.
Michael Adams to become
assistant principal at Salem Jr.
The Nebo School District Board of Education has appointed Michael Adams as assistant principal at Salem Junior High School.
Adams earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Utah Valley University, his master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix and his Educational Administration License from Southern Utah University.
Adams has served as the dean of students at Payson High School and Mapleton Junior High School for the past four years. He also served as a counselor for six years, worked in the juvenile court for three years and worked in youth corrections for six years.
He was recognized with the PTA Excellence in Service Award in 2015 and received the Safe and Drug Free Schools Federal Grant in 2008. He has written and spoken at national conferences about teaching social skills and resilience and mentoring at-risk youth.
A colleague said, “Mike leads leaders. He recognizes the importance of creating a positive school culture that supports professional learning communities. Mike helps teachers improve their curriculum and analyze data as well as provide students with additional time and support to meet their student-learning objectives. … He is professional and committed to school-wide excellence.”