On Feb. 12, students from five junior high schools in Nebo School District competed in the “Battle of the Books”: Diamond Fork Junior High School, Mapleton Junior High School, Mt. Nebo Junior High School, Payson Junior High School and Salem Junior High School.
The competition was held at Payson Junior High.
The winning team was from Diamond Fork Junior High; its members were Cassie Farnsworth, Aidan Dorrough, Liesel Hansen, Natalie Nelson and Joy Coxson. The second-place team was from Mapleton Junior High. All first-place winners received a $30 gift certificate and all second-place winners received a $15 gift certificate from Pioneer Book in Provo.
Payson Junior High School Librarian Allison Mower hosted the event. The competition is a knowledge bowl-style contest with questions focused around 20 books from a reading list given to the students a few months prior to the competition.
All students in the four- to five-person teams were responsible for reading and knowing the books. Then, during the competition, the students were asked questions about the books. The students would answer those questions as a team.
The top two teams from each junior high competed. Competition was fierce and the majority of the teams knew their books really well.
One of the organizers, Mt. Nebo Junior High Librarian Ellen-Anita Olson, said, “We all had a great time. And a special note that four of our students from Mt. Nebo Junior High read all 20 books on the ‘Battle of the Books’ list.”
Thanks to all the junior high librarians that helped make this district-wide competition possible: Salem Junior High Librarian Alece Tomadakis, Mt. Nebo Junior High Librarian Ellen-Anita Olson, Mapleton Junior High Librarian Lori Marett, Diamond Fork Junior High Librarian Nicole Draper and Payson Junior High Librarian Allison Mower.
The book list for the competition was as follows:
1. “Firegirl” by Tony Abbott
2. “Al Capone Does My Shirts” by Gennifer Choldenko
3. “Dead End in Norvelt” by Jack Gantos
4. “Nory Ryan’s Song” by Patricia R. Giff
5. “Fish in a Tree” by Lynda Mullaly Hunt
6. “Breaking Through” by Francisco Jimenez
7. “The Tail of Emily Windsnap” by Liz Kessler
8. “Hattie Big Sky” by Kirby Larson
9. “Call of the Wild” by Jack London
10. “Touching Spirit Bear” by Ben Mikaelsen
11. “Black Star, Bright Dawn” by Scott O’Dell
12. “Project Mulberry” by Linda Sue Park
13. “The Teacher’s Funeral” by Richard Peck
14. “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan
15. “Missing May” by Cynthia Rylant
16. “Fuzzy Mud” by Louis Sachar
17. “Wednesday Wars” by Gary D. Schmidt
18. “Bomb — Steve Sheikin
19. “Uglies” by Scott Westerfield
20. “Devil’s Arithmetic “ by Jane Yolen