Nebo School District is asking for parents, students and employees to submit their comments and concerns as part of its Stakeholder Survey 2020.
The district conducts this survey every February in an attempt to celebrate the good work happening in district schools and to identify areas where the district can improve.
“Nebo truly wants to know how we are doing in educating children on multiple levels including classroom teachers and school administrators,” said Lana Hiskey, district community relations administrator.
The survey can be accessed at nebo.edu. Those taking the survey will be asked to identify whether they are parent, student or employee. All responses to the survey are anonymous.
“Previously, we received mostly thank you’s about those areas that are going well. However, we also receive some comments for areas of improvement. But most of our patrons love their school and their children’s teachers,” Hiskey said.
The survey will close on Feb. 28. The district will then compile all of the comments and report the results to the schools.
“We truly appreciate our parents and students taking the time to give us feedback,” Hiskey said.