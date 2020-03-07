Maple Mountain High School will conduct a school-wide Career Day on Wednesday, April 1. The school is seeking professionals who are available that morning to participate in this Career Day and make presentations to students about their careers.
The presenters will be asked do two 25-minute presentations. The school will have presenters check in at 8:45 a.m. and they will be done by about 10:15 a.m.
Presenters will be invited to a quick brunch afterward in the faculty room as thanks for their time.
The Career Day is focusing on careers that require one, two, four or more years of training, certification or formal education after high school.
There will also be a “booth” format during lunch for companies who are seeking students for employment opportunities. Local employers are invited to have a booth during lunch where they can talk to students about summer job openings with their company.
Employers participating in the booth opportunity can begin setting up at 10:45 a.m., and lunch goes from 11:20 a.m. to noon. There is no booth rental fee.
Organizations who have participated in the past include local fruit orchards and fruit stands, military recruiters, Mountainland Technical College and cosmetology schools.
For more information or to sign up to help, contact Robyn Dunn, CTE program specialist and Utah Valley University concurrent enrollment coordinator at Maple Mountain High, by phone at 801-794-6740 x1430 or by email at robyndunn@nebo.edu.