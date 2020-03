Rees Elementary School students recently had the opportunity to participate in the school's annual Dr. Suess Community Day. Guests from the local community, Maple Mountain High School and the Nebo School District offices came to read and interact with all the students at Rees. The students loved hearing their guests read a story and talking with them about what they do each day. The school is grateful for the willingness of these guests to come and spend some time with Rees students.