Registration is now open for the Nebo School District Chess Tournament to be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Summit Center, 165 S. 700 East, Springville.
The tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue until approximately 1 p.m. Cost is $10 for those who register and pay by Feb. 22 and $17 thereafter.
The tournament is for students from kindergarten through high school. Kindergarten through sixth-grade students will play others within their own grade. Junior high school students will be grouped together into one section.
High school students will also be grouped together into one section. Ninth-graders will join either the junior high or high school section based on the number of students.
The tournament will be conducted as follows:
Student should arrive at 8:30 a.m. (park on the east side of the building); instructions will be given at 8:45 a.m. There will be five or six rounds of play; all students will get to play in all rounds.
Each round will last up to 50 minutes (approximately 25 minutes per player). Grades seven through 12 may be allowed up to 60 minutes each. Tie breaks will be decided by the computer.
Parents should plan on students finishing their last round between 12:30 and 2 p.m.
Lunch (pizza, snacks, etc.) and chess sets will be available for purchase.
Trophies will be awarded for first through seventh place per section (plus several “outstanding” trophies) as well as for the top three elementary schools, the top two junior highs and the top high school. All other players will receive a medal.
Those interested in participating may register and pay by visiting nebo.revtrak.net and clicking on “Nebo District Programs.”
Registrations will be accepted through Thursday, Feb. 27; no registration or payment accepted at the door. Students must live within Nebo School District boundaries — whether attending public, charter or home school — or have played in a Nebo chess tournament to be eligible.
Supervision of children is the responsibility of the parents. Parents and other spectators may not interact with players while they are competing.
Those interested in starting a chess club in their school may email Bret Elzinga at elzingab@gmail.com for tips.