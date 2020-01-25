Spanish Fork High School has named 13 seniors representing 13 areas of study as its 2020 Sterling Scholars.
They are: Dallin Pepper, Business & Marketing; Breanna Snider, Computer Technology; Lauren Ethington, Dance; Kierra Oyler, English; Emily Monroe, Family & Consumer Science; Ryan Whitaker, Instrumental Music; Bryce Marshall, Mathematics; Max Colton, Science; Katelyn Beckstead, Skilled & Technical Science Ed.; Kate Bennett, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; McKenzie Gladding, Visual Arts; Mallory Bingham, Vocal Performance; and Bradley Dixon, World Languages.
The Deseret News and KSL Broadcast Group developed the Sterling Scholar program to focus attention on outstanding high school seniors in Utah. A Sterling Scholar is a senior who is recognized for the pursuit of excellence in scholarship, leadership and citizenship.
Potential Sterling Scholars must compile an all-encompassing portfolio showcasing their work in a specific category and are interviewed by judges. After winning the honor on a high school level, Sterling Scholars in the Wasatch Front Region, which includes Utah County, go on to compete on semi-final and finals levels.