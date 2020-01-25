SFHS Sterling Scholars
Spanish Fork High School’s 2020 Sterling Scholars are, back row, from left: Bryce Marshall, Ryan Whitaker, Bradley Dixon and Dallin Pepper. Middle row, from left: Kierra Oyler, Breanna Snider, Emily Monroe, Max Colton and Katelyn Beckstead. Front row, from left: Lauren Ethington, Kate Bennett, McKenzie Gladding and Mallory Bingham.

 Photo courtesy of Spanish Fork High School

Spanish Fork High School has named 13 seniors representing 13 areas of study as its 2020 Sterling Scholars.

They are: Dallin Pepper, Business & Marketing; Breanna Snider, Computer Technology; Lauren Ethington, Dance; Kierra Oyler, English; Emily Monroe, Family & Consumer Science; Ryan Whitaker, Instrumental Music; Bryce Marshall, Mathematics; Max Colton, Science; Katelyn Beckstead, Skilled & Technical Science Ed.; Kate Bennett, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; McKenzie Gladding, Visual Arts; Mallory Bingham, Vocal Performance; and Bradley Dixon, World Languages.

The Deseret News and KSL Broadcast Group developed the Sterling Scholar program to focus attention on outstanding high school seniors in Utah. A Sterling Scholar is a senior who is recognized for the pursuit of excellence in scholarship, leadership and citizenship.

Potential Sterling Scholars must compile an all-encompassing portfolio showcasing their work in a specific category and are interviewed by judges. After winning the honor on a high school level, Sterling Scholars in the Wasatch Front Region, which includes Utah County, go on to compete on semi-final and finals levels.

