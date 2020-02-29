Freelance editor Stirling Miller will offer a class titled “Practical Guide to Getting a Literary Agent” on Tuesday, March 11, at the Spanish Fork Library, 49 S. Main. The class will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Miller works with authors to help them publish their work, either indie or traditional. The class will address topics including:
•The top five things agents want querying authors to know.
•Understanding the steps to take to find and evaluate which agents to query.
•Three querying strategies for authors to use for their books.
•The best tools to make querying easy.
For more information, contact the library at 801-804-4480.