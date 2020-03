DeAnn Carter and Laura Theodosis, both involved in the PTA at Spanish Oaks Elementary School, have been selected to receive the Utah PTA Outstanding Support Staff Award (Carter) and the Utah PTA Outstanding Volunteer Award (Theodosis) for Region 10 of the Utah PTA, which includes Nebo, Provo, Tintic and Juab school districts. These two friends will be honored at the annual Utah PTA Region 10 awards dinner in April. The school thanks them for everything they have contributed to Spanish Oaks.