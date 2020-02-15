The Nebo Education Foundation awarded grants to employees at a Spanish Fork elementary, junior high and high school during February.
Foundation board members meet each month to review and award grant requests as well as consider fundraising avenues and other items that advance the educational opportunities of Nebo School District students.
One of the goals of the foundation is to fund worthwhile projects in the district that provide resources to enrich student learning.
Receiving grants in February were Nicole Steiner, a fifth-grade teacher at East Meadows Elementary School; Susan E. Anderson, an English teacher at Diamond Fork Junior High School; and Scott Moody, a visual art teacher at Spanish Fork High School.
East Meadows Elementary
The grant awarded to Nicole Steiner at East Meadows Elementary will be used to purchase 20 sets of guided reading books for the school’s upper grade students.
“As an avid lover of books and reading, I have made it my personal mission to provide students with the best and most engaging books,” Steiner said. “In applying for this grant, I researched many new book titles that have been recently published. I read as many as I could get my hands on and then chose several that I wanted to share with my students.’
Diamond Fork Junior High School
The grant awarded to Susan E. Anderson at Diamond Fork Junior High will be used to purchase more copies of “Orbiting Jupiter” by Gary Schmidt.
“I’m so grateful for the Nebo Education Foundation to support our school and programs. Last year, they generously gave us a grant to purchase a classroom set of ‘Orbiting Jupiter’ by Gary Schmidt. This is a beautiful book of redemption and what it means to be a real family,” Anderson said. “Our students loved it, and we wanted to extend this reading experience to more classes. Nebo Education Foundation gave us more funds to get this book into the hands of more students. We are looking forward to teaching this novel with such important, impactful dialogue.”
Spanish Fork High School
The grant awarded to Scott Moody at Spanish Fork High will be used to purchase a portable printing press that will provide the school with the opportunity to offer a printmaking class as well as allow students to explore more types of printmaking techniques.
“We have done some printmaking in the past, but the press will help to get more consistent results for the students’ work,” Moody said. “This is the third grant I received from the Nebo foundation, and I am grateful for the commitment they have shown to me and my students to help get us the equipment and resources we need to have success in the classroom.”
The Nebo Education Foundation functions through generous donations made by individuals and businesses. The foundation is a nonprofit organization created to bring businesses and donors together for the benefit of Nebo district students.
Anyone interested in donating to the Nebo Education Foundation should contact Lana Hiskey by email at lana.hiskey@nebo.edu, by phone at 801-354-7400 or by mail 350 S. Main, Spanish Fork, UT 84660. Donations may also be made online at: nebo.edu/foundation/donate.