Superintendent Rick Nielsen and the Nebo School District Board of Education met with students from each of district’s junior high schools recently as part of the district’s Youth Board program.
The superintendent and board of education members meet with student representatives of the junior high and high schools on a quarterly basis. Each Youth Board representative is selected to serve as a spokesperson for his or her school.
This month, the junior high school students came to meet with the board of education. The students first introduced themselves; a discussion then ensued.
Board of Education Member Randy Boothe asked the students whose school is the best. Many of the students jumped in and pronounced their junior high the best. Some of the reasons included that their school has great communication, creativity and athletics and that they felt welcome there.
Most students came to the conclusion that the reason their school was the best was because of the people (educators) at their school.
There was much discussion about the inclusion of everyone, making friends and showing kindness. Some students expressed appreciation for their school’s administrations genuinely listening to the students’ concerns.
The students mentioned that their own schools’ educators don’t just ask for input from the students but also for the students’ solutions. The students truly appreciate this back-and-forth communication.
Board of education members expressed that the Youth Board meeting time is valuable because they hear from the students. The board also thanked the students for their discussion at Youth Board meeting. The students seemed at ease to discuss what was on their minds with the board.
One advantage of these group discussions is for students to be heard and to learn from each other. This sharing opportunity promotes friendships between the schools in the district, which is growing by about 500 students each year. More than 34,000 students are enrolled in the district this year.