The South Utah Valley Animal Shelter will host a pet licensing and low-cost vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held in the Ponderosa Building at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main, Spanish Fork.
The shelter will also host licensing clinics in Mapleton on April 18, in Payson on May 2, in the Elk Ridge/Woodland Hills area on May 9 and in Santaquin on June 6.
The South Utah Valley Animal Shelter serves the communities and animals of southern Utah County. It tries to reunite lost animals with their owners. For dogs, cats and other animals that are not reclaimed, it works to find them homes through its adoption program and by partnering with local rescues.
For more information or to RSVP for the licensing clinic, visit suvas.org.