Spanish Fork Library events planned March 2 through 6:
Monday, March 2
Mother Goose Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For toddlers. Stories, rhymes, singing and other inspiring, interactive and fun activities that encourage emerging language skills.
Super Kids: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. For all ages. Kids will soar to new heights as they experience amazing stories, music and movement activities.
Tuesday, March 3
Book Explorers: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. For ages 2 to 5. Explore the world through engaging stories, dancing, music and a variety of other fun activities.
Music and Movement: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. For all ages. Clap your hands, stomp your feet and wiggle along to the beat. This high-energy class will sharpen up important motor skills through dancing, singing and other amazing musical activities.
After-School Fun: 4 to 5 p.m. For ages 7 to 12. Build with blocks, play board games or engage in secret agent activities. Check with the library for details.
Beginning Hand-Lettering Class: 7 to 8 p.m. Join teacher Olivia Loch for this fun, creative class.
Wednesday, March 4
Mom & Me Magical Moments Book Club: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For adults and their children ages 5 and under. This book club is designed to inspire, entice and make reding fun for both adults and children. Includes stories, surprise activities and discussion as well as playtime for the kids and social time for the adults.
ABC KIDS: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Must pre-register for this class. Children will love the engaging stories and songs and other activities that help nurture important pre-literacy skills they will need before entering kindergarten and learning to read.
Hypnotherapy Class: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join certified hypnotherapist Nelson Whiting for this healthy, informative class.
Thursday, March 5
ABC KIDS: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Must pre-register for this class. Children will love the engaging stories and songs and other activities that help nurture important pre-literacy skills they will need before entering kindergarten and learning to read.
Bouncing Babies: 10:45 to 11 a.m. Babies will delight in the bouncing, singing, rhymes and short stories they will experience in this story time offered just for them.
Music and Movement: 1 to 1:30 p.m. For all ages. Clap your hands, stomp your feet and wiggle along to the beat. This high-energy class will sharpen up important motor skills through dancing, singing and other amazing musical activities.
Coding Class: 5 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 8 to 18. Coding fun for beginners to experts.
Friday, March 6
Fun Friday Activities: 11 to 4 p.m. Held every Friday through April. Offers a variety of different activities including scavenger hunts, crafts and more. Children who complete an activity will receive a small reward, and those who check out at least five books will have their name put in a monthly drawing.