Spanish Fork emergency responders have reported the following activities as occurring between Feb. 10 and 23:
Police Department
On Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle that had pulled off to the side of the road and the driver was slouched over in the driver’s seat. Officers arrived and knocked on the window to awaken the driver.
The male, 29-year-old Jeffery Cutler from Orem, showed signs of drug use while officers spoke with him. A K9 unit was dispatched and responded to the scene. The K9 searched the vehicle and probable cause was shown that a further search was needed.
The vehicle was searched and drugs and paraphernalia were found. The amount of drugs found was more than a typical single user would possess. Cutler was taken into custody and transported to the Utah County Jail. He was booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
During the past few months, an investigation has been conducted into sexual activity occurring with an adult and a juvenile female. The investigation indicated 72-year-old Warren Johnson of Spanish Fork had been involved sexually with a minor.
Johnson was taken into custody and booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- to 17-year-old.
Warrants
The following were arrested on warrants:
19 year old Treyden Reynolds of Spanish Fork: warrants were for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
30-year-old Donald Thomas of Spanish Fork: warrant was for possession of paraphernalia.
38-year-old Becky Searle (transient): warrant was for possession of paraphernalia.
29-year-old Ryan Brown of Genola: warrant was for no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license.
35-year-old Cory Wiley of Spanish Fork: warrant was for disorderly conduct.
33-year-old Camron Taufer of Spanish Fork: warrant was for driving on suspension.
24 year old Gunner Lloyd of Spanish Fork: warrants were for criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.
34-year-old Brandon Houghton of Springville: warrant was for speeding/too fast for conditions.
Fire Department
Feb. 11
Fire crews were dispatched to a possible gas leak. Upon arrival, fire crews were unable to locate any gas leaking in the building.
Feb. 13
Fire crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the county area. Upon arrival, fire crews were able to fully extinguish the fire before it spread to any building.
Fire crews were dispatched to a smoke investigation at a residence. Upon arrival, fire crews found a plastic spoon on the heating element in the dishwasher. The spoon was removed and the home was turned back over to the homeowner.
Feb. 15
Fire crews were dispatched to assist Springville Fire Department on a smoke investigation. Upon arrival, they assisted with the investigation. One patient was transported to the hospital.
Feb. 17
Fire crews were dispatched to a smoke investigation at a residence. Upon arrival, it was determined there was a food-related fire in the microwave. It was contained to the microwave. The house was ventilated and released to the homeowner.
Feb. 21
Fire crews were dispatched to assist Springville Fire Department on a house fire where the house was fully engulfed. Upon arrival, they assisted with fire control and extinguishment. They also assisted in other various duties, including providing aid to injured fireman.
Total calls
Total calls from Feb. 10 through 16: Ambulance — 21 calls, 11 patients transported. Fire/Rescue — 15 calls. Police — 412 calls, 18 arrests, 45 offenses.
Total calls from Feb. 17 through 23: Ambulance – 36 calls, 19 patients transported. Fire/Rescue – 18 calls. Police: 429 calls, 14 arrests, 16 offenses.